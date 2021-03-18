Amazon Air gateway coming to Toledo Express Airport

The gateway will create 50 jobs and sort packages bound for the next destination.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon's air service is coming to Toledo.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority announced a new Amazon Air gateway at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. Daily flights will support fast shipping for Amazon customers in Ohio and throughout the region.

The Toledo gateway is expected to create more than 50 jobs. The project will include an on-site area to sort packages bound for their next destination and will be managed by Pinnacle Logistics.

What do Ohio and Alaska have in common? 🤔



🛫 Our Amazon Air operations! Now servicing daily flights at @TOLAirport and @Fly_Fairbanks. pic.twitter.com/J0SrL9h8co — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 18, 2021

Amazon has invested millions in northwest Ohio in recent years.

The online retail giant opened a 640,000 square-foot distribution center in Rossford last November. Amazon is also building a 150,000 square-foot delivery station on the former Southwyck Mall site in Toledo.