Are you owed money? A search service for unclaimed life insurance funds nets Ohioans more than $20M

Residents can access an online search service to determine if they are due money from a missing life insurance policy or annuity contract.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — September is Life Insurance Awareness Month and Tynesia Dorsey, interim director of the Department of Insurance, reminds Ohioans that they can access an online search service to determine if they may be due beneficiary proceeds from a missing life insurance policy or annuity contract.

“This is a free, easy-to-use service that I encourage Ohioans to access to find out if any funds in their name may be owed to them,” Dorsey said.

The service has matched thousands of Ohioans with previously unclaimed beneficiary funds in excess of $20 million. It is provided by the Department of Insurance and National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

HOW IT WORKS

The Life Insurance Policy Locator at https://eapps.naic.org/life-policy-locator/#/welcome requires only basic information to get started.

Individuals who believe they are beneficiaries, executors or legal representatives of a deceased person may submit a search request.

Insurance companies receive the requests, search their records, and directly contact the individual only if a match is made, typically within 90 business days.