Alzheimer's Association asks NW Ohioans how they can assist through community forum

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is hosting an in-person community forum to ask residents of the Toledo metro how they can better assist them.

The free event will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Mercy Health – Senior Wellness Center on Indiana Avenue in central Toledo.

A press release from the chapter describes it as a "community-focused listening session" that will provide education on what Alzheimer's disease is and what its symptoms are, the services the organization provides and a discussion on how its reach can be expanded.

“This forum is a great way to learn about the services the Alzheimer's Association offers, and to give us insight on what you need from us,” Pam Myers, the Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director, said.

"Bring a friend and share your thoughts about how the Alzheimer's Association can help more people in your community," the press release said.

Pre-registration for the event is required. Call the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 to register.

According to research from the Alzheimer's Association, 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's disease in 2021, which is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.