Alt-right 'agitators' clash violently in downtown Portland, unlawful assembly declared

Alt-right agitators clashed violently with Antifa and others in downtown Portland on Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alt-Right and white nationalist groups came to downtown Portland near the Multnomah County Justice Center on Saturday and began clashing with Antifa and other groups opposed to their presence.

According to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, her office was aware of the planned alt-right presence on Friday. She sent out a tweet thread denouncing their organizing and recruiting in Portland.

Portland, our office has received information and is monitoring the rally being organized by alt right and white nationalist agitators this Saturday at the Justice Center. We vehemently denounce any white nationalist organizing and recruiting in our City. (Thread - 1/5) — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) August 22, 2020

Portland police released a press release after the violence cleared downtown after 4 p.m.

It addressed why it had not declared the violence in downtown a riot, despite it meeting riot criteria. It cited a lack of resources from the protests the night before as one of the reasons why:

There have been questions about why the events downtown were not declared a riot and why police did not intervene. Incident commanders have to weigh out the entire situation to determine if police action is likely to make things safer or not. In this case there were hundreds of individuals and many weapons within the groups and an extremely limited amount of police resources actually available to address such a crowd. Additionally, PPB members have been the focus of over 80 days of violent actions directed at the police, which is a major consideration for determining if police resources are necessary to interject between two groups with individuals who appear to be willingly engaging in physical confrontations for short durations.



While the activity in the group met the definition of a riot, PPB did not declare one because there were not adequate police resources available to address such a declaration. PPB had roughly 30 officers available for crowd management and there were several hundred individuals associated with the events downtown.

Officers found a bucket full of condoms with an unknown substance that appeared to be water and flitter inside and a bottle filled with what appeared to be urine. It is unclear why these were placed near the Justice Center, but it was confiscated, according to a PPB press release.

Portland police also said both sides were spraying pepper and/or bear spray and throwing projectiles.

The alt-right group became violent with Antifa and other groups of people Downtown. Fights broke out and journalist Cory Elia reported large amount of bear spray being used by alt-right members.

Sweeney and the alt-rights are using massive amounts of bear spray and it keeps drifting through the park blocks. People are getting randomly hit by it almost a block away. I didn't bring my gas mask. — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 22, 2020

At around 2:45 p.m., federal officers declared an unlawful assembly in Terro Schrunk Plaza.

Feds come out and disperse, unlawful assembly declared after trump supporters leave pic.twitter.com/TI4i2GYKah — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2020

Federal officials have declared an unlawful assembly in Terri Schrunk Plaza. The crowd is being ordered to disperse to the North or be subject to force, arrest, or crowd control munitions. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 22, 2020

Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos reported seeing an alt-right member pulling what appears to be a gun on a crowd at around 2 p.m. No shots were fired. Portland police later said it learned through Sergio Olmos' tweet that a man flashed a gun. It is investigating.

Alan swinney pulls a gun on the crowd. No shots fired. pic.twitter.com/f0jKX6nmNv — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2020

However, the last time alt-right members came to Portland and clashed with Antifa and others, shots were allegedly fired outside of a car as it was leaving a parking garage with alt-right members inside it. A casing was recovered by a witness.

The group also began attempting to dismantle and vandalize a snack van that is a popular staple during the nightly Portland protests.

Trying to break snack van. Destroying windows and doors, trying to tip it over. pic.twitter.com/kcsHYWrAE9 — Griffin - Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 22, 2020

Independent journalist Suzette Smith caught this brief but intense fight.

Brief but intense fight pt 1 pic.twitter.com/qhqm41d7Rl — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) August 22, 2020

A fight breaks out because some members of the right wing group try to take a banner that says “Fuck Proud Boys” from a Black Lives Matter protester. pic.twitter.com/QOCntfMLkm — Garrison Davis (Teargas Proof) (@hungrybowtie) August 22, 2020

Portland Police are announcing over the LRAD device that if alt-right and others continue to fight that it will be declared an unlawful assembly, according to Elia. PPB posted on their Twitter a message along the same lines, warning those in downtown that they could be subject to force if they are engaged in criminal activity.

Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior is subject to arrest and/or citation. Criminal conduct may also subject you to the use of force, including, but not limited to, crowd control agents and impact weapons. Stop participating in criminal behavior. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 22, 2020

Tweets from KGW photojournalist John Helm show the groups starting to congregate shortly after 12:00 p.m.

People who do not appear to be affiliated with alt-right organizations showed to support a 'Back the Blue' protest in opposition to the nightly protests that have been occurring in Portland for more than 80 nights.

Folks gathered at justice center for the “No to Marxism in America “ rally pic.twitter.com/62xfZzQzGl — John Helm (@ThirteenAt8) August 22, 2020