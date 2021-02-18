Alro Steel completes Toledo facility expansion

The facility on Airport Hwy. has expanded to 123,000 square feet, increasing metal processing capabilities and doubling the storage capacity for sheet products

TOLEDO, Ohio — Alro Steel Toledo announced Thursday the completion of a warehouse expansion and office remodel at the facility on Airport Hwy.

The structure was reportedly increased in size to 123,000 square feet.

The expansion included additional metal processing capabilities, double the storage capacity for sheet product inventory, as well as increased plate and long products.

For more information, click here.

Alro Steel was founded in 1948 by brothers Al and Robert Glick. The company is a distributor of metals, industrial supplies, and engineering plastics. Alro is focused on offering cut-to-size metals and plastics with next-day delivery to customers across North America.

Alro operates over 70 locations in 12 states and provides a broad inventory of products under the following companies: Alro Steel, Alro Metals, Alro Metals Outlet, Alro Industrial Supply, and Alro Plastics.

