Family of University of Cincinnati soccer player who drowned over the weekend sets up GoFundMe, raises over $50,000

21-year-old Ally Sidloski passed away over the weekend at East Fork Lake in Batavia Township.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A GoFundMe page created to help the family of the 21-year-old Strongsville High School graduate, who passed away in a drowning incident over the weekend, has raised over $50,000 in a matter of hours.

Ally Sidloski, a University of Cincinnati sophomore, was confirmed to have been the victim of drowning at East Fork Lake in Batavia Township on Sunday; The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Sidloski was last seen hanging onto the swim platform of a boat before disappearing into the water, according to our NBC sister station, WLWT.

The page, set up by Ally's mother Tracie Sidloski, is labeled as a fundraiser to help cover the costs of funerals and memorial expenses, but the description for the fundraiser states that the family would like to use the money to set up scholarships in Ally's name.

We join Cincinnati in mourning the loss of Ally Sidloski.



Our condolences to her family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/8lyDRiqNbI — NCAA (@NCAA) May 24, 2021

"Our Angel Ally touched the lives of so many people. We would like to help her legacy live on by creating scholarships in her name," the description says asking for donations in lieu of flowers.

Ally was a four-year player at Strongsville High School, as well as a player on the University of Cincinnati's women's team before her untimely death.

"As she stated herself, 'Life is about the people who come together to support you and love you through it all,'" Ally's mom writes. "We appreciate your love, prayers, and any donations to help support the remembrance of our sweet Angel Ally."