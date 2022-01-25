Allison Armstrong named new Toledo Fire & Rescue Department chief

Armstrong is the first female chief in the city's history. Her first day will be Feb. 4.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman will lead the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department for the first time in the city's history.

Battalion Chief Allison Armstrong was named new Toledo Fire Chief Tuesday by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz during a news conference. Her first day as chief will be Feb. 4.

"I feel honored, I feel grateful," Armstrong said. "I'm excited to be a mentor to girls and young women. I think it helps when they see someone in these positions and they realize they can do this and it's not just for boys."

Kapszukiewicz said the city received nine applications for the position. Five came from within the department, one was from elsewhere in Ohio and the other three were from outside the state.

The mayor felt he could fill the position from within the department. He said he was proven right during the interview process, and there were multiple internal candidates worthy of the promotion.

"There were so many excellent candidates and all of them could have served as chief," he said. "We arrived at the conclusion Allison would be the best person to lead the department. I'm excited for the leadership she will provide during this critical time."

Armstrong said staffing is one of the largest issues facing the department that she plans to tackle.

"I believe public service is a privilege and a calling," she said. "I feel blessed to enjoy my job and serve the citizens of Toledo. I look forward to this amazing opportunity and starting the next chapter of my career."

Armstrong joined the department in July 2000. She was promoted to lieutenant in 2010, captain in 2011 and battalion chief in 2019.

She earned a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Mercy College and a Master of Health Informatics from the University of Cincinnati.