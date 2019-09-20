TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Bedford Schools are once again an alligator-free zone, as the creature swimming in the campus Biology Pond is on its way to a new life at the Indian Creek Zoo. The capture was made on Friday afternoon.

The American alligator - which initially was thought to be a caiman - will have a home at the zoo, which already has three alligators.

Late Friday morning, animal experts worked to capture the gator and planned to drain the pond.

Joe Garverick, the owner of the Indian Creek Zoo, said on Thursday the gator measures at least 3-feet-long and he did not believe it's a threat.

However this animal is not native to Michigan. It's likely a pet that got loose or was set free.

Garverick initally tried to catch the gator on Thursday but was unsuccessful as it was too fast.

"I was going to pick it up, I mean I wasn't worried about it. It wasn't big. It's so fast ya know. An alligator can swim faster than a 240-pound 60-year-old man. I figured that out today," he joked.

Bedford Schools Superintendent Carl Shulz issued an advisory regarding the reptile on Thursday afternoon.

"Please be advised that we are asking that all students and community members avoid the pond that is located on the SHS/JHS campus. This pond, often referred to as the Biology Pond, is used by both our Junior/Senior High School Classes for academic study."

