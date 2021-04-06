Allergy season is upon us: Can masks provide relief?

Masks can offer some protection, but without the mandate, you can expect to get sick like previous years, according to ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With warmer weather comes the pollen and other allergy complaints.

Some of you are wondering if masks protected us a bit from the itchy eyes, headaches and stuffy noses.

"It was an awful year, but it was great for not having a cold, not having a sore throat, not even Bronchitis. Having nothing, except for being scared of getting the coronavirus," said Linda Mambort, who wore a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mambort says wearing a mask throughout the pandemic has protected her from everything.

But now, for the first time, we don't have to wear them, with all the health orders lifted on June 2.

So how can it affect you?

"The fact that we've gone this last 12 months with protecting ourselves to a larger degree, it doesn't necessarily mean that when we come into contact with those same things that we're going to become sicker from them. We wouldn't expect that," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, the Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety for ProMedica.

Dr. Kaminski says we can expect more of a return to when you didn't wear a mask.

This means the average person can get up to three seasonal upper respiratory viruses per year, which is what has already happened to Jill Anderson.

"I actually came down with a really bad cold. I thought it was just allergies and it ended up really knocking it out of me and I ended up on the couch for two days," Anderson said.

The registered nurse blames her cold on not wearing a mask anymore.

But with it being allergy season, could the mask protect against that?

"Certainly you would expect that a barrier between you and the outside world and the circulating pollen is going to help. But pollen is very tiny. It gets on our skin, it gets on our hands. And you know blows in the wind and definitely can enter those spaces where it might cause us to react," said Dr. Kaminski.

Some even say wearing one has made their allergies worse.

"With a mask, it's hard to breathe through the mask. Cause you're breathing oxygen in your mouth. You breathing back in your own oxygen in your mouth," said Joseph Mollenkopf, who has allergies often.

"I don't like them at all and I don't like what they had us doing with the mask," added Dona Netterfield, who has lived with allergies her entire life.

Still, some are willing to take the chance of not wearing the mask.

"Everyone's getting vaccinated. It's time to go outside. Take the mask off if you're outside. Breath some fresh air. People haven't gotten some fresh air in a long time," said Jacob Neyhard.

Dr. Kaminiski says you should first try over-the-counter medicine if you experience allergy or cold symptoms.