Allen County Sheriff searching for teen missing since Sept. 30

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Levonne Buckley is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-227-3535.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 12, 2021.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Sept. 30.

According to the sheriff's office, on that day, a deputy was assigned a security detail at Allen County Children Services, who took custody of 14-year-old Levonne Buckley. Buckley reportedly became unruly and walked away.

Deputies were called to search the area but were unable to find him. It was reported Buckley had family in the area. However, they were also unable to locate him.

Investigative resources have been exhausted, and the Allen County Sheriff's Office is turning to the community for help.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-227-3535. Calls will be kept anonymous.