All TARTA, TARPS phone lines are now restored after being down Monday morning

TARTA says it was due to an unexpected outage by its service provider.

TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA is reporting that all TARTA and TARPS phone lines and call centers have been restored after being down Monday morning.

This was due to an unexpected outage by TARTA's service provider.

The TARTA call center will be open Monday until 6 p.m.

The TARPS call center will be open Monday until 5 p.m.

The transit agency thanked riders for their patience and apologized for any inconvenience that may have been caused.