TOLEDO, Ohio — If you forgot that today is Thanksgiving, here's a reminder that many businesses will be closed for the state and federal holiday.

That includes state and local government buildings, banks, the post office, the DMV and the library.

There will also be no mail delivery and TARTA will not run today.

Trash pickup will also be delayed, meaning Thursday pickup will be tomorrow and Friday pickup will be Saturday.

Even some stores are closed for the holiday.

However if you need to get some last minute items, there are some stores that are open today.

