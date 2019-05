We’re excited to share with you that we’ve launched an all-new and improved mobile app experience designed for our most important audience: You.

DOWNLOAD FOR iPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

The new phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel that complements what you see during broadcasts and online, and we’ve made it easier than ever to find the information you care about most.

New app highlights include:

LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS

Receive real-time notifications for breaking news

Read the latest news as it happens in your area

Explore exclusive investigative stories

Browse photos, news clips, and raw video

HYPERLOCAL WEATHER

Dedicated First Alert Weather section for full access to the forecast of the day, 7-day outlook and live radars. And don’t worry: If you still use and love the WTOL First Alert Weather App, it is not changing and you can continue using it as you’re used to doing.

Receive hyperlocal alerts for inclement weather in your area minutes before it happens

Set an Umbrella Reminder for those rainy days

The latest forecasts from our meteorologists

LIVE VIDEO

Away from your TV? Watch live on-air newscasts right on your device

PERSONALIZATION

Discover and dive into topics that matter to you

Favorite topics to receive personalized updates

Custom alerts based on your exact location

OTHER FEATURES

Share stories and videos directly with your friends and family

As-seen-on-TV section to quickly access important info you’ve seen during broadcasts

See the latest updates and behind the scenes photos from your favorite anchors and reporters

Get information on school delays and closings as they happen

DEVICE COMPATIBILITY

The WTOL 11 app is updated regularly, so that we can make it better for you. For the best experience, we encourage you to turn on automatic updates to make sure you get all of the latest features and improvements. The WTOL 11 app is optimized for the following devices and operating systems:

iPhone XS & XR using operating system 12.0.1 and above

iPhone 6s, 7, 7+, 8, 8+, X, iPad Pro 12.9", iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 using operating system 11.4.1 and above

Android Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3 using operating system 9.1.0 “Pie” and above

Android Samsung Galaxy S9, S8+ using operating system 8.1.0 “Oreo” and above

Android Samsung Galaxy S8, S7 Edge and S7 using operating system 7.1.2 “Nougat” and above

Available in the iOS and Android app stores.

Have feedback? Let us know how we can make this the best app experience for you. Send us your ideas and suggestions at appfeedback@tegna.com.

Thanks for trusting WTOL 11 as your key source for news, weather, sports, and more!