All Lucas Co. hospitals under EMS bypass Wednesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — All eight Lucas County hospitals are under EMS bypass as of 4:18 a.m. Wednesday.

When a hospital is under EMS bypass, it is unable to accept ambulatory patients, but will still handle serious emergencies. Under EMS bypass conditions, hospitals are still open, but transfer times for patients could be substantially longer.

When one hospital goes on bypass, EMS transports patients to the next closest hospital. However, if all county hospitals go on bypass, they are all forced to resume taking EMS traffic.

Officials say areas across the country have experienced hospitals reaching their limit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All eight Lucas County hospitals were under EMS bypass in September as well.