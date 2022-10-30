All I-75 Northbound lanes closed due to a crash early Sunday

Currently, all lanes of I-75 North are closed at Alexis Road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A vehicle crash on I-75 North causes lane closures early Sunday.

This took place around 3:30 a.m. on the Northbound side.

Currently, all lanes of I-75 North are closed at Alexis Road.

Police are unsure of what led to the crash but lots of dense foggy has accumulated overnight and into the morning.

There's no word on any injuries.

According to ODOT, the estimated time of reopening will be around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.