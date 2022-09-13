Alicia's Closet NWO offers clothing, support for foster families

The non-profit in Fremont is the first branch of the Columbus-based Alicia's Closet.

FREMONT, Ohio — Being a foster family can be fulfilling work for those taking care of children in need. But, it can also be tiring and expensive.

Alicia's Closet NWO, a non-profit in Fremont that was launched as the first branch of the Columbus, Ohio-based organization, is designed to ease some of those burdens by providing clothing for foster children.

Fremont native Emily Boroff said she and her husband wanted to open their home with their five children and bring in foster kids a few years ago.

But they had to stop housing foster kids as the financial reality of bringing in more kids was too much for them at the time.

"There's not a lot of financial support for foster families," Boroff said. "I know there's like a big myth that you make a ton of money doing it, and you really don't."

She still wanted to provide for local foster children and found a home for the non-profit in the basement of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fremont.

"I've been learning so much from Emily about the real vulnerabilities of foster children and foster families have and a way to give back," pastor Matt Wheeler said.

Alicia's Closet sorts, cleans and prepares clothes for newborns to young adults for distribution to any foster or kinship care children who need them.

They also have a limited amount of toys, strollers and other necessities.

Boroff said she is also working on organizing volunteers and donors to continue growing their services.

Alicia's Closet NWO is currently accepting donations for fall and winter clothes.

"There are situations where they'll pull the kid out of school because ... they don't have anything. So, we have stuff," Boroff said.