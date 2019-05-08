TOLEDO, Ohio — Alice Cooper will be performing at the Stranahan Theater, and you can get your tickets this Friday!

Alice Cooper has been touring for years and averages more than 90 concerts annually, and he's making a stop in the Glass City!

You can catch the hard rock legend on November 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices for the PIT are $88 with only 87 tickets reserved.

All other tickets will go for $72.50, $62.50, $52.50 and $42.50.

Get your tickets at the Stranahan Theater box office, online at Etix or by calling 419-381-8851.