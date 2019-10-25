Add a little "cheers" to your Christmas with these wine and beer advent calendars from Aldi!

Count down the days until Christmas with 24 different wine and beer selections every day from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24.

The store is also selling their chocolate and cheese advent calendars, which could pair perfectly with your wine!

You don't have to wait too much longer to score these festive calendars; they go on sale Nov. 6.

Oh, and Aldi will also have a countdown to the New Year wine calendar coming Dec. 4 (you're welcome).

They sell out fast, so get ready to get yours this holiday season!