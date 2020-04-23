PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Some businesses may reopen in just over a week, but bars are not on that list.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an order allowing places with a liquor license to sell and deliver drinks earlier this month. That move has helped some businesses boost sales during this difficult time.

"Business is down significantly, we're down right around 60 percent," Swig owner Tony Bilancini said.

He said it's been a challenge changing his business plan completely and adjusting to this new reality.

"We've never done carry out and online ordering before," he stressed. "It's been a heck of a transition. It's been tricky. You know we went from seating right around 70 people to seating a whole city plus."

The executive order allowing for places with a liquor license to sell alcohol to go has helped increase sales.

"You can order up to two cocktails with an order of food," Bilancini said. "We haven't received that many sales as of yet, most of ours have been beer and wine."

Bilancini added he's been mostly selling growlers of beer, but he said the option is great for fellow bar owners who thrive on alcohol sales.

One customer says people like him want the local brews.

"Special drafts, you know the draw that they can sell like that, definitely helping out," one Swig customer getting take out said Wednesday, "mixed drinks readily available at home, but the drafts for sure. "

Bilancini thanked the community for its support of all local businesses that are struggling.

"Perrysburg has rallied around us as well as other local businesses," he said.

"We're all brothers in arms and sisters in arms. We're in contact."

While some people are debating when and if businesses should reopen, Bilancini said he'd love to be back to normal but it's about safety.

"In a situation like this, this is life or death for many people," he said. "So, in my eyes, the state is doing the best they can and a fantastic job."

