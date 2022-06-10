Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family

Alan Miller Jewelers is hosting the raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery.

Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20.

In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses have stepped up and created raffles and other fundraisers to provide financial support for the Morrisseys.

Cody Miller, the store manager of Alan Miller Jewelers, said he has known the Morrissey family for years.

"The brothers, Max and Ben, were customers of ours, and Max's mother-in-law used to work for us here, and we just thought something had to be done," Miller said.

What is the grand prize for the raffle? Two lab grown diamond earrings, valued at $3,000.

Local residents like Abby Sauerwein said the dazzling earrings aren't what convinced her to buy a ticket. Her husband works at the the refinery, and in times of crisis, refinery families need to support one another, she said.

"It could happen to any of our families," Sauerwein said. "That's the chance we take everyday when we send our husbands, our brothers, our sons, our sisters, anybody in our family off to the refinery."

Miller said he was hit with the same feeling Sauerwin described. The staff at Alan Miller Jewelers is proud of the fundraiser and the $3,000 they've raised for the Morrisseys so far, but they decided they also wanted to give the wives and parents of Ben and Max something more sentimental than money.

So, they commissioned engraved necklaces of the brothers as the family remembers them: smiling and happy.

"A little memorial to them," Miller said. "A little something they can always look at and remember and cherish and love and help remember their sons and husbands and fathers," said Miller.

The fundraiser ends Oct. 22 and the drawing will take place the same day.