Reverend Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy at memorial for Andre' Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at a memorial service for Andre' Hill at a Columbus church on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The memorial will take place at the First Church of God located at 3480 Refugee Road in Columbus at 11 a.m.

The service will be streamed live in the player above and below.

Attorney for the Hill family, Ben Crump, organized the memorial. Representative Joyce Beatty and Bishop Timothy Clark will also be in attendance.

The service is invitation-only.

Andre' Hill was fatally shot by Adam Coy on Dec. 22. Coy was fired from the Columbus Division of Police.