Protesters in Akron call for justice in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

'I shouldn’t have to fight for freedom and justice,' one sign declared at the protest.

AKRON, Ohio — A number of people gathered late Thursday morning to protest outside of the Akron Police Department calling for justice for 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The protest comes just a few days after Walker was shot and killed by police early Monday amid an overnight chase.

3News' Investigates confirmed Wednesday that Walker was struck dozens of times with more than 90 shots fired by eight police officers.

Some of the signs on display during the protest included the following messages:

“Justice for Jayland”

“It’s a movement not a moment. We will not stop!”

“I shouldn’t have to fight for freedom and justice”

3News’ Amani Abraham was at the scene of the protest where she witnessed some traffic being blocked in front of the Akron Police Department.

3News Investigates also examined autopsy records Wednesday, including about 150 photos of Walker’s wounds and about 60 photos of bullet fragments. A large majority of the wounds were to the front of Walker’s body. Wounds could be seen from his face down to his lower legs.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Here's a timeline of what police say happened in the shooting...

Police say the situation started around 12:30 a.m. Monday as Akron officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at Thayer and East Tallmadge avenues.

When the driver allegedly refused to stop, police say a pursuit began.

“The suspect vehicle entered Route 8 southbound as the officers gave chase,” police stated. “During the pursuit, officers reported a firearm being discharged from the suspect vehicle.”

The chase continued for several minutes until the suspect’s vehicle slowed down near the intersection of East Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Avenue.

“While the vehicle was still moving, the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot,” according to police.

A foot chase ensued as police say the suspect ran northbound into a nearby parking lot at Bridgestone.

“Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them,” the department reports. “In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.”

At some point, police say Walker fired a gun. Sources tell 3News Investigates that one casing was found in Walker’s car and a second was found on the roadway near Route 8.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is the department’s policy. 3News Investigates learned that seven of the eight officers are white. Walker is Black.

"Autopsy records show he was handcuffed after the shooting," according to previous reporting from 3News' Marisa Saenz and Phil Trexler. "He was not armed at the time he was shot, sources said. A gun, however, was recovered inside Walker’s car, the same sources confirmed."

CITY OFFICIALS RESPOND

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett issued the following joint statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty. And anytime they must, it's a dark day for our city, for the families of those involved, as well as for the officers. Tragically, we are once again faced with a young man, with his life before him, gone too soon. Every single life is precious, and the loss of any life is absolutely devastating to our entire community. Our prayers are with Jayland Walker’s loved ones, and we offer our sincere condolences to all those who knew him. Our thoughts are also with our Akron police officers and their families.

We want to reassure our citizens that more information will be coming in the following days, including the body-worn camera footage that recorded this incident. We are keeping our promise to the community, understanding that there can be no trust without transparency and follow-through on commitment.

We have every confidence in the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct a thorough, fair, and honest investigation. We will cooperate fully with that investigation and have made it a top priority for our staffs. As a city, we are committed to this process and trust that it will yield a fuller understanding of this incident.”

WHAT'S NEXT

We're awaiting the release of body camera footage connected with the deadly shooting. That video is expected to be released in the coming days.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the situation.

