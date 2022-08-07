Akron NAACP releases list of demands following death of Jayland Walker: 'Justice is coming'

On the list, the Akron NAACP is asking for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to bring in a special prosecutor for Walker's case.

After the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, the Akron National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) released a list of demands for Akron as well as the state of Ohio.

On the list, the Akron NAACP is asking Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to bring in a special prosecutor for Walker's case.

“Akron and the nation will not rest until there is absolute justice and accountability for the police murder of Jayland Walker," said Judi Hill, president of the Akron NAACP. We condemn those who continue to justify, condone, and perpetuate the state-sanctioned murder of Black men, women and children at the hands of militarized police. Justice is coming."

Read the list of demands the Akron NAACP released below.

Akron NAACP immediate demands:

Ohio Attorney General David Yost assign a special prosecutor for the Jayland Walker case.

A thorough, transparent, factual investigation of all available evidence, including all audio, radio exchanges, video and transcripts.

All officers involved in the brutal killing of Jayland Walker be held accountable.

All investigations proceed, regardless of resignation. Any officer found negligent should not be eligible to become officers in another Summit County or state jurisdiction.

Abolish blanket qualified immunity.

Abolish car chases for equipment violations and minor traffic violations

Future Akron NAACP demands:

Routine and regular state and federal oversight of Akron Police Department policing operations. Blue Ribbon Task Force and Racial Equity Task Force recommendations commissioned by the City of Akron have not been implemented. These documents call for change. Both documents are sitting on a shelf collecting dust.

Development of a series of racial equity metrics and public performance dashboard: Akron Police Department report all use of force complaints to the state reporting dashboard.

Thorough external review of Akron Police Department policing procedures and policies.

Akron Police Department abide by its published Mission Statement, Values, and Principles: ‘to serve the community of Akron in a collaborative effort to enhance the quality of life through crime prevention, enforcement of laws, promotion of safety and reduction of fear.’ Akron Police Department, in their Values and Principles, states, “We will treat everyone with dignity and respect and protect the constitutional rights of all citizens.” We did not see this in the killing of Jayland Walker. When officers violate stated Values and Principles they swear to uphold, they must be held accountable, e.g., loss of pay and or job.