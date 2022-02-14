A true love story: Akron couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

'Their love showed my marriage that you can make it through the tough times.'

AKRON, Ohio — "He's got a lot of patience. That's what I don't have. I think that's why we stayed together so long because he's got a lot of patience."

Those are the words of Adele Hamad as she discusses sharing 75 years of marriage with her husband, Cemil.

"We're happy because we have our family here close to us and we always see them quite a bit," Adele said.

Adele turned 96 years old on Jan. 29 and Cemil will be 100 on Nov. 2. Although he lives with dementia, Cemil knows who holds his heart.

“We’re just happy together to be together,” Cemil said.

Family is the driving force behind this solid unity, sharing four children and 12 grandchildren.

So, what’s the secret to a long-lasting marriage?

“The love and faith and we trust each other,” Adele said. “If I do things with my friend or something, he doesn't worry about it. He used to go on golf trips with his buddies and that was OK. It didn't bother me."

Their youngest daughter, Camille, said she has also learned from watching their marriage.

"Their love showed my marriage that you can make it through the tough times,” she said.

Happy Valentine’s Day!