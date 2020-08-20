Akron Goodyear workers plan rally after President Trump calls for boycott

The president is 'not happy' following reports the company has banned its employees from wearing 'MAGA' hats.

AKRON, Ohio — Employees of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company based in Akron are planning to hold a rally Thursday morning in response to President Donald Trump's calls to boycott their products.

Workers from United Steelworkers Local 2 will host the event at their headquarters on Kelly Avenue starting at 11 a.m. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is expected to be in attendance, along with Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and State Rep. Tavia Galonski (all Democrats).

Trump expressed his distaste for Goodyear on Wednesday after a photo from a reported company meeting stated workers there could not wear apparel such as "Make America Great Again" hats or "Blue Lives Matter" gear, while at the same time allowing the expression of LGBT rights and "Black Lives Matter." Goodyear has said the graphic in question did not come from its corporate office and was not part of a diversity training class, and reiterated its right to ask employees not to engage in overt political expression "of any kind" while on the job.

The president's remarks were met with widespread backlash from Democrats, who chastised him for attacking a private American company that employs thousands of people in Ohio alone. Even local Republicans distanced themselves from Trump, with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted urging people to continue buying from the "great company."