Hero: Akron elementary school teacher saves student from choking

The incident happened on Friday at Ann T. Case Elementary School.

AKRON, Ohio — You've probably heard the saying, "Not all heroes wear capes," right?

Well, that especially applies to the Akron Public Schools system, where you can find one such hero.

Her name is Mrs. Torres, a third-grade teacher at Ann T. Case Community Learning Center. Last Friday, she took quick action to save one of her students from choking.

Here's what the school wrote on Facebook:

"When Willow Peoples showed signs of choking and could not respond to (Mrs. Torres') questions, Mrs. Torres did not hesitate to administer the life-saving Heimlich maneuver."

Mrs. Torres told the school it took three attempts, but on the third try, a Life Saver candy came flying out, giving the young student her breath again.

"We want to thank Mrs. Torres for her actions and also Willow for displaying the universal choking sign when she was in distress," the school said.

"Thank you again Mrs. Torres - you're the real life saver."

For more information on how to save someone who is choking, click here.

