Akron orders downtown curfew, cancels community fireworks after overnight damage in Jayland Walker protest: See a map of the curfew area

AKRON, Ohio — A curfew has been issued for downtown Akron from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., city officials announced Monday morning. The curfew will remain in effect until further notice amid damage to multiple businesses during overnight protests.

It comes one day after the Akron Police Department released body camera footage connected to the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in which he was shot by eight police officers following a chase last week.

For the purposes of this curfew order, downtown Akron is delineated as follows (see a map of the curfew area at the bottom of this story):

North: SR 59 (Perkins St/MLK Jr. Blvd.)

West: SR 59 (MLK Jr. Blvd.)

South: I-76/I-77

East: SR 8

This also means the July 4 fireworks that were scheduled to take place with the RubberDucks at Canal Park, the Patterson Park Sports Complex and the Akron Fulton Airport (near the Rubber Bowl) have all been canceled as well.

The RubberDucks game itself against Altoona has also been postponed. Fans with a ticket to Monday's game "may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket to any future RubberDucks home game the rest of the season based on availability." Details on the make up game will be announced at a later date.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released the following statement in connection with the curfew:

Early yesterday, we had several peaceful protests in the downtown footprint related to the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker. These protests did not escalate to violence and destruction. I want to first thank them. As I stated yesterday, I fully support our residents’ right to peacefully assemble. What we have been calling for since the beginning, and what the Walker family and many community leaders and faith leaders have also urged, is peace. However, as night fell and others began to join, the protests became no longer peaceful. There was significant property damage done to downtown Akron. Small businesses up and down Main St. have had their windows broken. We cannot and will not tolerate the destruction of property or violence. In light of the damage that has occurred and in order to preserve peace in our community, I have declared a state of emergency, implemented a curfew and canceled the fireworks which were scheduled for tonight.

Those exempt from the curfew restrictions are listed as follows:

All law enforcement, fire and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Akron, and the State of Ohio or individuals otherwise exempt under the law.

Persons traveling directly between their place of work and their residence.

Persons traveling to seek medical care.

Persons fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

Akron Children's Hospital noted that employees and people seeking medical care are exempt from the curfew.

The curfew has also impacted the Akron Metro RTA bus system:

Here's a map of the area impacted by the curfew:

The curfew order (which you can read in full below), states that "all persons are prohibited from running, loitering, standing, driving, entering or otherwise traveling upon any public place within downtown Akron" during the restricted hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"Public place" is defined in the order as any place, whether on privately or publicly owned property, that is open and accessible to the general public, including public streets, roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks and vacant lots.