TOLEDO, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic has fewer people traveling through the airport.

New numbers from the Transportation Security Administration show fewer than 200,000 people went through checkpoints Saturday, marking the lowest number of travelers screened in the last 10 years.

Toledo Area Humane Society president Stephen Heaven recently returned home from a trip overseas to the United Kingdom. He said the atmosphere across the pond of self-quarantine and social distancing was the same.

"It was odd when I landed at Heathrow," he said, "very few people around in the airport, just were able to walk through, no crowds, no traffic on the roads in London."

Born in the UK, Heaven said he's never seen the cities there like that. But he added it was even more "eerie" returning to the United States.

"There was nobody at all in the terminal in Dallas at all," he said. "And that was like something out of a movie."

He came home through Dallas Fort Worth airport. U.S. citizens can only return from international travel through 13 designated airports and are subject to "enhanced screenings." But Heaven said he wasn't convinced.

"I would hardly call it enhanced screening," he said.

The Department of Homeland security states screenings include asking travelers about their medical history, current condition and contact information for local health authorities. But Heaven said no one even checked his temperature when he got off the plane.

"They look at you, ask you where you been, check a box, sign a form and that was it," he said, "so there was no follow up, they were asking you to self-quarantine for 14 days."

The TSA said in an email they are not conducting medical screenings at this time, which includes taking temperatures.

Heaven said he planned his trip before closures began but recommends everyone stay home now and avoid travel.

"It's best just to stay home, you know, you can only make things worse if you're traveling around the country," he said, "you never know if you've got it or what you have, so best to stay put, just hunker down and wait it out."

The State Department is issued its highest warning advisory, level 4, last week, advising Americans to avoid traveling overseas and even across state lines.

