Age-progression image of Brian Shaffer, missing central Ohio man, released

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Columbus Division of Police released on Monday an age-progression photograph of Brian Shaffer, a central Ohio man who has been missing for nearly 15 years.

Shaffer has been missing since April 1, 2006. He was last seen around 2 a.m. at a bar near the Ohio State University campus in the vicinity of North High Street in Columbus.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue or green striped shirt and tennis shoes. Shaffer is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Shaffer was 27 years old when he went missing and would now be 42. BCI’s forensic criminal artist constructed an age-progressed image of what Shaffer would look like now.

John Hurst, a retired police sergeant who spent 15 years on the case, thinks "someone knows something out there."

Investigators are hoping this picture might prompt the public to submit tips to law enforcement.

“Take a close look at this image: a single tip can reignite a cold case and bring a family closer to reunification with a loved one,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Hope doesn’t have an expiration date – every missing person counts.”

“It’s incredibly helpful when these types of updated images are put out," said Sgt. James Fuqua with the Columbus Division of Police. "Not only for this particular case but for any case because any new break or lead in the investigation that could help us locate someone is a wonderful and viable tool.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Columbus police at (614) 645-2358.