TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo home went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Bronson St. near Warsaw around 2 a.m.

Crews arrived to see flames coming from the roof of the home and had to quickly throw water on neighboring houses to try to keep the fire from spreading.

A neighbor told firefighters that someone was still inside of the home, but after a search crews didn't find anyone.

A neighboring home was evacuated due to the fire.

Crews say the home will most likely have to be torn down.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.