TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters responded to a building heavily involved in a fire Tuesday morning. The structure, which contained an illegal after-hours club known as Pound Town, is located on Lagrange Street, across from St. Albert's Church.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived, just before 4 a.m. Fire officials say they also fought a fire at the same storefront last week.

The fire raged back around 5 a.m., and firefighters believe the fire could have started in the attic. A section of Lagrange Street has been closed while the fire was being fought. Firefighters took a defensive stance and battled the fire from above. The building is expected to be torn down, fire officials say.

