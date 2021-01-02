African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton breaks ground on expansion

The expansion includes an addition of 22 acres to the Park’s Drive-Thru Safari.

Editor's note: the video in the player above is from May 1, 2020.

With its 53rd season approaching, African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton has officially broken ground on its new expansion project.

According to a release from the park, the expansion will include the addition of 22 acres to the Park’s Drive-Thru Safari, "the largest area of African Safari where Guests drive their own car through and interact with hundreds of exotic animals." Meanwhile, the Park’s traditional zoo setting, the African Safari Walk-Thru Safari, will have several new animal exhibits and animal holding buildings added as a part of the expansion for the 2021 Season.

“We are so excited to announce our expansion plans for the Park,” African Safari Wildlife Park’s Director, Kelsey Keller, said in a release. “Every Season we try to add something new to the Park, from a new species to a new animal feeding experience for our Guests. This year, we’re going big and we can’t wait for our community and Guests to see what we have in store for our 53rd Season – and beyond!”

The Park's Drive-Thru Safari is tentatively scheduled to open beginning on Feb. 26. Once open, the Midwest's only Drive-Thru will be open daily, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last car admitted at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, the Park's Walk-Thru Safari is currently scheduled to open in early-May, weather permitting.

African Safari Wildlife Park is located at 267 S. Lightner Road, Port Clinton, OH 43452.