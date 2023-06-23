African Safari Wildlife Park raises nearly $1,000 for giraffe conservation

According to the park, wild giraffe populations have declined by nearly 30% since the 1980s due to habitat loss, human hunting and climate change.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton is donating $995 raised over a five-day period to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the park announced in a press release Friday.

The funds were raised from June 18-23, and the park contributed one dollar to the overall contribution for every car that passed through the gates.

Wild giraffe populations have declined by nearly 30% since the 1980s due to habitat loss and degradation, human hunting and climate change, according to the press release.

“The giraffe is one of the world’s most iconic, beloved animal species,” park director Kelsey Keller said in the press release. “We’re proud to do our part to protect these African giants from our corner of the world.”

The park itself has six giraffes -- Rudy, Lake Nakuru, Matata, Poptart, Stanley and Beacan -- that guests can meet and feed in the walk-thru and drive-thru safaris, as well as the Giraffe Encounter experience.

The fundraising effort aligned with World Giraffe Week (June 19-23) and World Giraffe Day, which was on Wednesday.

