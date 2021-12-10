Afghan family reunited in Toledo following a long and scary evacuation from Taliban-ruled country

Bismillah Paiman, a Specialist with the U.S. Army Reserves, says "When they were in danger, at high risk in Afghanistan, I couldn't sleep honestly."

An Afghanistan family is back together after fleeing from Taliban rule and reuniting with a family member who came to the U.S. years ago.

The Paiman family arrived in Toledo the day before Thanksgiving and say they now feel free.

"It makes me feel like I'm alive now," said Bismillah Paiman, a Specialist with the U.S. Army Reserves in Monclova who is thrilled to be reunited with his mom, three brothers, and sister.

The entire Paiman family is breathing a sigh of relief after a scary evacuation from their country.

"When they were in danger, at high risk in Afghanistan, I couldn't sleep honestly," said Bismillah.

Bismillah is a former interpreter, who left Afghanistan in 2014 to come to the U.S. and become a Specialist in the Army Reserves in Monclova.

He's lived in Toledo for years while his family stayed in Afghanistan.

That's until things there took a turn for the worse.

"After the Taliban took over, it was very difficult for everybody almost. Especially for those who were affiliated with some American people. It was very very dangerous for them," said Bismillah as he translated for his brother Shokrullah.

He says the entire family was basically trapped inside their home.

Knowing that, he reached out to his commander and asked for help.

From there they reached out to senators and other U.S. officials.

"From Kabul to Mazar-i-Sharif, everybody was worried. 'What if something happens? What if the bad people stop the bus and get them out,'" said Bismillah.

For the last two months, the family endured numerous flights through several airports but was finally reunited in Toledo just in time for Thanksgiving.

For Bismillah, a new father, it means a new beginning.

"I'm very relieved. I appreciate my commanding team. The airlift people. They're superhuman. I would call them, they're hero. They're always my leaders," said Bismillah.

While the Paiman family is happy to be together, they're still not all under the same roof as they are split right now between an apartment and an Airbnb.

But, being all together in one city, safe from the threat of harm, is a dream come true.

And while the family looks for a place to live, his commander is taking up donations.

If you would like to help, please call or text 734-224-2090 or visit this GoFundMe account.

The family also says they're excited to start the process of becoming U.S. citizens.