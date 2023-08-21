AEW Collision coming to Toledo in October

The professional wrestling company will come to the Glass City for the first time ever on Oct. 14. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — All Elite Wrestling will be coming to Toledo for the first time ever in October.

The company's Saturday night show, AEW Collision, is taking over the Huntington Center on Oct. 14.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Huntington Center box office and on Ticketmaster.com.

Collision airs every Saturday on TNT from 8-10 p.m.

The Toledo show is advertised to start at 7:30 p.m. on the Huntington Center's website. While professional wrestling shows always run for their allotted time on television, fans in attendance can typically expect to see more than what will air for people watching from their couch. Wrestling shows often warm up fans before the show proper with "dark matches," which are not included in the televised product.

