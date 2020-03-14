OHIO, USA — Leaders with power company AEP Ohio announced Friday they would be temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment due to the number of restrictions in the state amid coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, leaders recognized the concern residents have about keeping their lights on and families healthy.

AEP Ohio AEP Ohio is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-paymen... t as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in our communities. We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well.

Mass gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned in an effort to combat the spread of the virus, leading many events to cancel and businesses to temporarily close.

Additionally, many kids will be home this month as part of Ohio Gov. DeWine's required three-week school closure.

For more information about AEP, click here.

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: LIST | Northwest Ohio institutions that have been closed or limited due to coronavirus threat

RELATED: President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.