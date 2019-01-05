ADRIAN, Mich. — According to authorities, the suspect involved in a 14-hour standoff outside of an Adrian, MI home has died.

Randy James Stidham, 59, has been identified as the gunman.

Authorities believe that Stidham died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The family has been notified.

The shelter in place is no longer in effect, and law enforcement has allowed residents to return home. The No Fly Zone has also been lifted.

Police deployed gas into the home Wednesday evening in an attempt to get the suspect, who had barricaded himself for more than 14 hours, in out of the home.

The decision to breach the house came after a third volley of shots fired was heard.

Earlier in the day, at 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., shots were coming from the house, in which the armed man had barricaded himself.

City of Adrian and law enforcement personnel urged people to stay away from the neighborhood of the 600 block of Ormsby Street.

Police said the situation began around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m., law enforcement personnel kept the situation contained to a single residence. Negotiation personnel are still on the scene. There had been no injuries at that time.

Residents North of East Maple, East of Comstock, West of Croswell, and South of Mulberry and Seeley Streets were asked to shelter in place during the incident.

Early Wednesday afternoon, sirens went off outside the home and police asked the Stidham, who was barricaded inside, to walk out with his hands in the air.

Several shots were fired from inside the home. Shots that were fired at 11 a.m. exited the house and no communication was happening while the shooter was firing shots.

Neighbors near the intersection of Chestnut and Ormsby were on lockdown from around 5 a.m. until a little after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Some neighbors who live closer to the scene said that early Wednesday morning, police knocked on their door and gave them the option to evacuate or stay inside.

“I just heard gunshots like four to five gunshots and I saw all these police fly by,” said Austin Espinoza.

Many of them were shocked this happened.

“I cant believe he’s not going to come out of the house, I don’t think he will come out of the house you know. I think they’ll have to go in and get him,” said Patti Coscarelli.

This all started just after 5 a.m. when Adrian police received a shots fired call.

When they responded to the home on the intersection of Chestnut and Ormsby, police say a man opened fire on them. The man nearly hit an officer, but she was able to dodge the bullet behind her police cruiser.



The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Adrian Police department, and Michigan State Police are dealing with the man who barricaded himself inside his home.

Officers told neighbors to stay away from windows, lock their doors and stay inside.

Madison, Adrian, and other school districts were notified.

No one else was injured.