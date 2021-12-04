As kids return from spring break and cases rise in Michigan, Adrian schools holds rapid test event

Superintendent Bob Behnke says it was important to test for spread of the coronavirus before kids return from spring break.

ADRIAN, Mich. — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Michigan, some local school districts are being proactive to try and keep kids in school. Adrian Public Schools worked with the state to hold a drive-thru rapid testing clinic on Sunday

School officials say it's key to making the right choice between staying in-person or going back to remote learning.

"We just want to be proactive and give an extra tool for our families and community to have before kids come back to school," said Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Bob Behnke.

Students and staff at Adrian schools left for spring break on April 2 with cases rising. Now ready to go back, the situation has worsened.

School officials worked with the state to set up the rapid test drive-thru before the kids return.

"With the new variant, numbers have been going up," said Behnke. "And obviously the concern with the return from spring break is something that is near and dear to us."

Behnke says more than 400 people pre-registered for the event but it was open to anyone. The rapid test shows results in just 15 minutes.

With #COVID19 cases rising in Lenawee County and Michigan, Adrian school officials held a rapid-test drive thru event to test students and the community as kids return from spring break Monday #coronavirus #Michigan #remotelearning @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/hFvEIxe0Tg — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) April 12, 2021

Behnke says he's grateful to the state for helping to set up the event before kids return to the classroom.

"It's great that the state worked with us to do it on Sunday, the day right before coming back from break," said Behnke, "and again later in the week on Thursday just in case someone missed out today."

Some students from the high school, like Taylor Woods, volunteered at the event. She says it's more important than ever to help out.

"Especially throughout the pandemic, I felt like it was important that there's more people that come together to end it," said Taylor.

She noted she prefers to stay in the classroom over remote learning and this testing definitely makes her feel safer.

"It does especially knowing that there was a lot of people that went out traveling for spring break," she said, "and that they're going to be coming back."

And with cases going up, Taylor says it was important this was open to one and all.

"It's a big step, especially with this county to move forward and to help keep schools open," she said.

There will be another rapid testing event again on Thursday at Adrian High school from 2-7 p.m.