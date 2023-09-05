Adrian police pull unidentified body from water Saturday

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Adrian Police Department is investigsting after the body of a man was found in the water over the weekend.
Police received a call on Saturday to the 200 block of W. Maple Avenue near the Trestle Trail Bridge about a deceased person in the water, according to reports.
The man was confirmed dead at the scene.
The body found was a Caucasian male with several tattoos, including a Wu Tang Clan symbol on his right upper arm.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Rufner at the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4853 or lrufner@adrianmi.gov, or send an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.
This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
