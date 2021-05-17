Adrian Police Department asking for public's help in identifying porch pirate

Adrian Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify the subject seen in this video. In the video, you will see him removing a package from the porch of a residence on N. Charles Street. The package does not belong to him. Suspect vehicle is a gray Ford Focus hatchback with black rims and a loud exhaust. Suspect is wearing heat guards or other white coverings on his arms, and has a white key card hanging fromhis belt area. If you know the identity of the subject, please contact MPO Kevin Putnam at kputnam@adrianmi.gov, or call APD at 517-264-4808.