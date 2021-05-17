Adrian Police Department asking for public's help in identifying porch pirate

The suspect was caught on camera taking a package off of a porch.
ADRIAN, Mich. — The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a porch pirate.
The man was caught on Ring doorbell video taking a package from a porch of a home on N. Charles St. The package was not his.
In the video, the suspect was wearing a Nike Michigan shirt with white coverings on his arms and has a white key card hanging from his belt.
Police say he was driving a gray Ford Focus hatchback with black rims and a loud exhaust.
Anyone who knows who he is should call MPO Kevin Putnam at kputnam@adrianmi.gov or call the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808.
