Adrian police ask for help finding missing man with closed head injury

Police say Matthew Eric Varnum, 43, has walked away from home in the past and tends to travel long distances before he is located.
Credit: Adrian police
Matthew Eric Varnum, 43, of Adrian, went missing Oct. 31.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are asking for the public's help to find a person who is missing and may be in danger.

Matthew Eric Varnum, 43, of Adrian, left his home alone on Oct. 31, driving a white 2005 Buick Lacrosse. He did not take his wallet, cell phone, or any identification.

Varnum suffers from a closed head injury, and has walked away from home in the past. He tends to walk great distances before he is located.

Anyone who sees Varnum should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately so that he can be contacted and returned to his family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Master Police Officer Michael Gentner at mgentner@adrianmi.gov or 517-264-4808, or send an email to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

