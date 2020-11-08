Adrian Police: 3 hospitalized after shooting at house party

Police believe that at least two suspects were involved in the shooting based upon evidence from the scene.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Three people have been hospitalized after being shot at a house party in Adrian, Michigan.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Adrian Police say they were responding to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of south Mckenzie Street.

When they arrived, officers say they located several subjects who attended a house party at the location as well as locating one gunshot victim. They later learned that two other gunshot victims were transported to a nearby hospital by private transportation.

Witnesses told officers that while attending a small gathering an unknown person or persons shot at the house from the outside, striking the three victims.

The conditions of all three victims are unknown.