Adrian-native Stuart MacDonald stars as 'Magician to the stars' in virtual magic show

Tickets are available for a series of shows running through August 16.

ADRIAN, Mich — An Adrian-native magician wanted a way to support his hometown theater, so he developed a new show that will take place entirely online.

The show is interactive, and allows viewers to not only take part in the magic, but also learn how to perform some tricks themselves!

Magician Stuart MacDonald performed a few tricks on our morning show on Saturday which even impressed WTOL's Amy Steigerwald.

The magic show will happen on Zoom.

Performances will run every weekend until August 16th and will be 50-dollars per household.

List of shows:

Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 31, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.