Adrian developing downtown investments

ADRIAN, Mich. — The city of Adrian, Michigan got a $15 million enhancement grant from the state in 2022 that can be used to help remove blight, add new housing and improve parks.

"It was really everything we had hoped for in that regard, and we're just very excited," City Administrator Greg Elliott said.

Executive Director for the Adrian Downtown Development Authority Jay Marks said the money is an important investment to a town like Adrian.

"We're important to the state," Marks said. "We're kind of a gateway to Michigan coming up from the south. It's important to see that investment here. It's important for our education system, our community for those kinds of dollars come to it."

The city is looking at several proposals, one of which would involve long-term redeveloping of the Raisin Riverfront by adding new parks, walking trails,\ and green spaces.

Elliott says it's part of the city's larger plan to give Adrian a walkable, busy downtown scene like it has had in the past.

"The more people you have living downtown, obviously, the more opportunity there is for everyone with those feet on the ground and on the sidewalks," Elliott said. "I think everyone's quite excited about what's happening."

The city is still hearing proposals, but officials hope to add residential space to North Winter Street, leading to a more vibrant downtown in the next few years.

"Our overall focus, our economic strategy if you will, is quality of life," Elliott said. "And jobs follow people more than people follow jobs."

Marks said it will start the public engagement process on potential projects. Then, there will be a better idea of what those proposals would cost and where the city would get the remaining money complete projects.