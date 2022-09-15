x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash

The crash happened on Oakville Waltz Rd. in Monroe, MI. The driver of the Harley succumb to his injuries after falling off of the motorcycle during the crash.
Credit: WNEP

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — On Sept. 14 at approximately 11:42 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post responded to a single motorcycle injury crash on Oakville Waltz Rd. near Tuttle Hill Rd. in Monroe, MI.

Upon arrival, troopers investigated the scene an determined that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by a single rider, was traveling west on Oakville Waltz Road. The rider lost control of his motorcycle while driving along a curve in the roadway and was ran off the roadway and into a ditch. 

The driver of the Harley fell from the motorcycle during the crash and suffered deadly injuries. He was a 62-year-old male from Adrian.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Monroe Post.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Cole Martin of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

RELATED: Motorcycle accident claims life of 67-year-old Toledo woman

RELATED: State highway patrol urges drivers to be on the lookout for motorcyclists

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Honoring heroes: The sights and sounds of an unforgettable trip for northwest Ohio veterans

Before You Leave, Check This Out