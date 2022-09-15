Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash

The crash happened on Oakville Waltz Rd. in Monroe, MI. The driver of the Harley succumb to his injuries after falling off of the motorcycle during the crash.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — On Sept. 14 at approximately 11:42 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post responded to a single motorcycle injury crash on Oakville Waltz Rd. near Tuttle Hill Rd. in Monroe, MI.

Upon arrival, troopers investigated the scene an determined that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by a single rider, was traveling west on Oakville Waltz Road. The rider lost control of his motorcycle while driving along a curve in the roadway and was ran off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver of the Harley fell from the motorcycle during the crash and suffered deadly injuries. He was a 62-year-old male from Adrian.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Monroe Post.