Adrian man describes machete attacker on the run from police

Jeffrey Moody said Jonathan Gregory lived with him in a tent village before he violently attacked two others. Gregory is currently on the run from police.

ADRIAN, Mich — Jeffrey Moody says he and a handful of others live in a tent village in the woods near Island Park in Adrian. He said one of those people was Jonathan Andrew Gregory, who is accused of attacking two people with a machete early Saturday.

"I thought he was actually pretty decent, but he was stealing from everybody," Moody said. "We ended up kicking him out. That's why he's trying to get 'revenge' or something. I don't know. It's crazy."

Moody said the camp confronted Gregory about stealing things from the other members of the camp, and then it turned violent.

"He ended up cutting my girlfriend's arm," Moody said. "My buddy got in the middle of it. My friend down there got his fingers taken off. He got cut up pretty good."

Police say both were treated at the scene and later taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Moody said Gregory has been seen several times around the camp but isn't around long enough to be caught.

"We spotted him earlier today in the woods," Moody said Tuesday. "He jetted as soon as I walked through the woods. He jet out pretty quick. He's actually hiding pretty good. They can't find him."

Police described Gregory as a white man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has brown eyes and a closely cropped or shaved head. According to officials, Gregory was formerly a resident of Tecumseh, Mich. and is now homeless.

Parents at nearby Island Park are worried they could be in danger if Gregory isn't caught soon.

"It doesn't make me feel safe coming to a park with my daughter," one parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "It doesn't make me feel safe walking anywhere by myself."

In the meantime, Moody is worried for his own camp's safety.

"It's only me, I'm the only guy down there," Moody said. "With two women, it's very hard. Staying awake all night making sure everybody's safe."

Authorities said Gregory should be considered dangerous. If you see him, you should immediately call police via 911.