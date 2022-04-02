Adrian residents digging out after a foot of snow

With the winter storm passed, Michiganders are clearing their driveways

ADRIAN, Mich. — The recent winter storm dropped as much as 13 inches of snow on Adrian, Mich., some of the most in the entire area.

People in the city spent the afternoon digging themselves out of their homes. Some folks like Mark Haukereid says he’s had to clear the driveway more than once.

“Lighter snow came through and it was easier to use the shovel, but it’s probably the fourth or fifth time with the dustings and everything like that, so it’s been it’s a lot of exercise,” Haukereid said.

Meanwhile others in Adrian like Jesse Rincon used snow blowers to quickly remove the slush from his family’s driveway.

“I was pretty tired this morning getting up, but I knew I had to,” Rincon said.

Although this is some of the worst winter weather in several years, for Midwesterners, shoveling snow comes with the territory.