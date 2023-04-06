Adrian community to host massive all-ages Easter egg hunt Friday

Thousands of eggs will be hidden throughout four blocks of downtown Adrian for the Easter egg hunt Friday evening. There’s a special treat for adults, too.

ADRIAN, Mich. — If you're on the hunt for a fun Friday evening activity, the city of Adrian might have just what you're looking for.

Adrian First Fridays is celebrating the first Friday of the month with its first-ever downtown Easter egg hunt. It's not just for kids, either; adults can get in on the fun and enjoy specials and activities at several downtown Adrian businesses.

The all-ages Easter egg hunt will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. across the four blocks 100 blocks of downtown Adrian, divided by age group.

Thousands of eggs will be hidden throughout these four blocks, with a designated age group for each block:

100 block of East Maumee Street: Ages 4 and under

100 block of South Main Street: Ages 5-8

100 block of North Main Street: Ages 9-11

100 block of West Maumee: Ages 12 and up

The Brick Wall Pub & Grill, Gallery of Shops, Xsell Realty, Hooligan's Grill, Celebration Title Group and Nutrition 365 are businesses participating in the youth Easter egg hunt.

For adults, a separate Easter egg hunt will take place at the following downtown Adrian businesses:

Musgrove + Company

The Marks Trading Company

Nova’s

Chaloner & Co. & Chaloner’s Cigar House

Hang Loose Boutique & Hair Salon

Adrian Onsted Dance Center

The Buzz Café & Marketplace

The Brick Wall Pub & Grill

Celebration Title Group

Downtown Dempsey’s

Each business will have a hidden egg with a letter on it. After finding all of the eggs, participants can "unscramble" the letters and submit the word to the Downtown Adrian Tent at the four corners. Two correct answers will win a prize package.

Several other businesses downtown will have activities and specials for kids and adults. From crafting to cocktails and cigars to coffee, over a dozen businesses on Main and Maumee streets are participating.

The four 100 blocks of Main Street and Maumee Street will be closed from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit the Adrian First Fridays Facebook event page at this link.

