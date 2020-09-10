Adrian residents react to the thwarted alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Community members said they were shocked that a group would be so displeased with the governor that they would go to such great lengths to attempt a kidnapping.

ADRIAN, Mich. — People in Michigan are shocked by an alleged plot to kidnap the governor. Community members in Adrian could hardly believe the news when they first saw it on Thursday.

"I was pretty surprised. I didn't think anyone would go to that level," one Adrian man said.

Kyle Brown can't believe how much planning went into the scheme.

"The militia being involved, you don't hear that very often," said Brown.

Residents stressed that this kind of behavior was reprehensible.

"I was glad that they discovered it and stopped it," Adrian resident Tiffany Saunders said. "It's just unfortunate that that's where people's minds go when they're upset."

Some people were not shy about sharing their opinions about Whitmer's decisions as governor. But, all said this type of behavior went too far.

"I know there's a lot of people who don't like her and her mandates and I'm one of them," said Diamond Jim's Pool Hall manager Vicky Cavender. "I'm not a supporter. But that's a little uncalled for, that's crossing the line."

Saunders believes this type of recourse speaks to how helpless some people have felt during this pandemic.

"When you are afraid, you always make the wrong choice," said Saunders. "Fear is the worst counselor and the worst advocate."

One resident, who only wanted to be identified as Kyle, said he sympathizes with Whitmer and the tough job she had to take on this year with the pandemic.

"I do think that she could've handled it better, trying to work with the legislative branch instead of going it her own," he said.

The Michigan Supreme Court struck down Whitmer's health orders last week. But, people believe they can move forward by talking to legislators now and voting.

"Really voicing to the legislature now, what you agree with, what you don't agree with," Saunders said.

"If you disagree, you should take it to the polls," Kyle added, "and that's how you show your disagreement is you let your vote be known. I mean it's a democracy so we should handle it that way."