Adrian Christmas tree honors missing Dee Warner

Dee Warner was last seen on April 25, 2021, in Franklin Township, Michigan. The tree is part of the Comstock Christmas Riverwalk, which lights up Friday at 7:30 p.m.

ADRIAN, Mich. — A tree at the Comstock Christmas Riverwalk in Adrian, Michigan, is honoring the memory of Dee Warner, the Lenawee County woman gone without a trace.

The tree is decorated with ribbons that read "Justice for Dee" and ornaments representing Warner's children. Warner's sister-in-law Shelley Hardy said it's a fitting tribute.

"It was nice because it was a good way to celebrate for the holidays," Shelley said. "Dee loved Christmas. We just wanted to make it special for her because we miss her a lot and she's not here. She's here in spirit."

The Torchbearer Sigma chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority donated the tree as a show of support for the Justice for Dee movement.

"They've been wonderful and we want to thank everybody for their love and support," Shelley said. "It gives us the strength to keep pushing forward. We get very impatient. We want answers. We want things done."

Justice for Dee leader and Warner's nephew, Parker Hardy, continues to speak with Michigan State Police, who took the reins of the investigation back in August.

"The conversations have been good," Parker said. "I just had an interview the other day with them. They're moving along, but unfortunately, when it's your family member that's been missing for almost two years now, it can never be fast enough."

He said the continued support is enough to keep them going this holiday season.

"The support has been tremendous," Parker said. "The fact that people are still supporting us, staying behind us, and the power behind our support group is still going as strong as it is, is amazing."

Shayna Pickle, a member of Beta Sigma Phi, said the sorority was happy to donate the tree and support the family.